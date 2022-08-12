Takoradi: Teenager mistaken for a thief, inflicted with deep machete wounds; abandoned with Ghc50 to pay bills

A 17-year-old resident of Apremdo in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region, Prince Amoah, is currently battling for his life after he was mistaken for a thief by a group of men.

Speaking in an interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson on Connect FM's Omanbapa morning show, Prince Amoah, who is a mechanic apprentice, indicated that he was sleeping when he heard a knock on his door.

“I was in my room sleeping around 3:00am when I heard someone knocking on the door.

“He pleaded with me to repair his motor for him. I initially rejected the offer because the time was not favourable but he insisted I come out to talk to him, which I obliged. Immediately, I opened my door, three more men came and they started beating me. They had machetes, iron rods, and many weapons. They inflicted me with deep machete and iron rod wounds and took me to the police station,” he narrated.

He adds that the police officer on duty at the time asked the angry men to take him to the hospital and it was there they realized that they had beaten the wrong person.

“On our way to the hospital, they looked at me again and realized I was not the one they were looking for and that I was a mistaken identity. They dropped me off and gave me GH¢50 to pay for my hospital bills and left,” he added.

Prince is currently receiving treatment at a medical center.

He sustained cutlass wounds on parts of his body.

The case has since been reported at the Kwesimintsim Police Station and investigations have commenced to apprehend the culprits.

—3news.com