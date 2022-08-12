It’s true some officers are corrupt but we’ll never accept the tag of the most corrupt institution – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has admitted that some officers of the Service engage in corrupt practices.

However, the IGP insists that his administration will never accept the tag that the Ghana Police Service is the most corrupt public institution in the country.

Last month, a report by the Ghana Statistical Service and the Ghana Centre of Democratic Governance (CDD-Ghana) revealed that the Police Service is perceived by Ghanaians as the most corrupt institution.

Delivering a public lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Thursday, August 11, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare stressed that the findings are not factual.

According to him, although some officers are involved in corruption that tarnishes the image of the service, it in no way means his outfit is the most corrupt institution.

“They say we are corrupt, a problem identified has the solution. We have never said that there are not a couple of people who are doing things in a corrupt way tarnishing the image of the service, we have never said that.

“We are doing all what we can to handle it but we will never accept the tag that we are the lead corrupt institution, it is unfounded because all those researches, I have challenged the methodologies,” the IGP shared.

Dr. George Akufo-Dampare continued, “At the appropriate time we will respond to them but we will also be working at the things that people over the years are using against us and make us feel so uncomfortable when it comes to the issue of corruption.”