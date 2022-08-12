Ghana has no case of Marburg, the only survivor of three recovered — GHS

The only survivor of the three persons infected with the Marburg virus has since recovered from the disease following two negative tests carried out 48 hours apart on the 3rd and 6th of August 2022 respectively, by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), the Ghana Heath Service (GHS) has announced.

”Ghana, therefore, has no case of MVD.

RECOVERY OF THE LAST CASE OF MARBURG VIRUS DISEASE IN GHANA

The Ghana Health Service, as part of our continuous efforts at keeping the Ghanaian population updated on all public health emergencies, presents this update on the current situation of the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak in the country.

Marburg Virus Disease was confirmed in Ghana on 4th July 2022. Three cases have since been reported with the last being on 21st July 2022. Two of the three cases unfortunately died. In all, 198 contacts were identified in four districts (Adansi North and South, Prestea Huni Valley, and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba) of which 118 of them have completed the 21 days of mandatory follow-up and have since been discharged. The remaining contacts are still being followed up and none has any symptoms.

The only survivor of the three (3) has since recovered from the disease following two negative tests carried out

48 hours apart on the 3rd and 6th of August 2022 respectively, by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

The patient has since been discharged and reunited with her family. Ghana, therefore, has no case of MVD.

In line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, this outbreak will be declared over 42 days after the last negative test if there are no new cases. The public is encouraged to continue to observe the preventive measures and to report any illness to the nearest health facility for attention.

Even though Ghana has no MVD case currently, the Ghana Health Service, together with our development partners and relevant state agencies will continue to maintain heightened surveillance for MVD and other viral haemorrhagic fevers. Ongoing public education and engagements on MVD will be maintained while we continuously review the situation. The Service with support from partners, has initiated a process for socioecological mapping to assess the risk of viral haemorrhagic fevers for enhanced surveillance in Ghana.

The Ghana Health Service, working with our partners remains committed to working toward protecting the health of the general population of Ghana.

