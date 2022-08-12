Be calm; power will be restored soon – Manya and Yilo Krobo MCEs assure residents

The Municipal Chief Executives (MCE) for Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Korbo in the Eastern Region have assured residents of both areas power would be restored soon.

This follows a meeting between the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the traditional leaders of both areas, the Regional Minister and the National Security Ministry.

The meeting which was the second this week was necessitated by the two weeks power outage situation in the municipalities.

In an interview with Citi News, the MCE for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Tetteh urged residents to be calm.

“We are just urging our people to remain calm because the matter is being resolved and very soon we will see an end to the blackouts we are experiencing.”

The MCE for Yilo Krobo, Eric Tetteh warned residents to desist from lawless acts.

As leaders, we must tell our people in the face that enough is enough; their reasons for rejecting the prepaid metres are untenable when there is an assurance.”

There have been tensions between the resident and the ECG in recent times over the installation of prepaid metres.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the gunshots were targeted at workers of ECG who were in the community to disconnect power from the main transformer which was serving a number of illegally connected homes in the area.

The development, which is fast becoming a matter of safety and security, has attracted the attention of all stakeholders who seek a speedy resolution to the issue.

But ECG says it will only restore power in the Kroboland when its men feel safe enough to enter the community.

Public Relations Officer of ECG for the Tema Region, Sakyiwa Mensah says because of the interferences in connection done by some residents, the company was concerned about the safety of the power that would get to the end-user.

“It was mainly for safety reasons. By safety, we mean our workers felt threatened. Also, the life and property of consumers within the enclave were at risk. We were working on restoring the power. While at it, we realised that some consumers had on their own started connecting to transformers in other communities which had light. This was done with careless abandon. They did not know the extent of possible damage their actions could cause.”

