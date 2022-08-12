International Youth Day: Government commended for initiating many youth-centered programmes

Organised Youth Groups of Effutu

International Youth Day celebration is held every 12th August globally as designated by the United Nations.

International Youth Day gives an opportunity to celebrate and mainstream young peoples' voices, actions and initiatives, as well as their meaningful, universal and equitable engagement.

It also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges and problems facing the world's youth.

2022 Edition

The theme for this year's celebration is "Inter generational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages."

In line with the day, the Organized Youths of Effutu has also added its voice by sending messages of hope to Ghanaian youth and their future development.

Government Intervention and programmes

The Convener for the group, Nana Ato Takyi Ellis Otabil is enthused that most youths have been included in national policies and programmes to make them relevant in the nation's development.

He indicated that most youths in Ghana have benefited from many interventions and policies by the Akufo-Addo-led government and that shows there is much commitment on the part of policy makers.

"Advocacy for the youth has been made possible with the introduction of the Free SHS policy which gives opportunity to young BECE graduates to free secondary education no matter one's financial status. You also look at the health sector where most youth are given allowances and the needed equipment to boost their morale for education," he stressed.

Nana Ato Takyi Ellis Otabil stated, "Again, youth unemployment is also been dealt with the shameful Graduates Youth Association that persist in the erstwhile Mahama-NDC administration. Most youth benefited from the NABCO programme which saw over 100,000 graduates securing temporal jobs."

Resolution

"We the Organized Youths of Effutu will urge the youth to make themselves available in decision making and take up responsibilities to boost them for the future. Our message to the youth of Effutu and Ghana in general is to continue to engage political leaders to get in-depth knowledge of whatever they do.

"We are going to have a forum here in Effutu to discuss possible ways of ensuring the youth are made to be part of the development of their capabilities," the Convener emphasised.