Ablakwa clocks 42, receives portrait

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency has turned 42.

The MP, who also serves as the ranking member of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, was born in Aveyime-Battor, North Tongu District, Volta Region.

On his birthday, he received messages from loved ones and special gifts, one of which was a portrait of himself.

A day after the celebration, the legislator took to Twitter to thank everyone who showed him love on his special day.

“I am deeply thankful to you all for your very kind birthday wishes,” he expressed.

He also appreciated the creative prowess of the artist.

“May I also express gratitude to the painter of this impressive artwork — he must have put in a lot of work and love which is duly appreciated,” his tweet ends.

Brief background

After he was appointed the Deputy Minister of Information in Prof. Mills’ administration in 2009, Okudzeto Ablakwa became perhaps Africa's youngest serving Deputy Minister of State at aged 28.

He is currently the representative of the people of North Tongu in the Legislative Assembly (Parliament) and also the Minority Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament.

He is married to Mrs. Nuhela Seidu Ablakwa, a legal practitioner with a daughter and a son.

While studying at the University of Ghana Legon, he became the President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) from 2005 to 2006.

Hon. Ablakwa holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy from his studies at UG from 2002 to 2006.