Thank you for investing in Tema- Akosombo railway, other projects in Ghana – Mahama to Indian Envoy

Former President, John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, August 11, hosted the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, HE Sugandh Rajaram.

The visit was to inform the former President of India’s 75th Independence Anniversary and discuss issues of mutual interest to both countries.

In his welcome speech to the Indian envoy led by the High Commissioner, ex-President John Dramani Mahama praised the strong ties between Ghana and India, recalling the friendship between President Nkrumah and President Nehru and successive leaders of the two countries thereafter.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC also extended his appreciation to India for investing in the Tema- Akosombo Railway, the Komenda Sugar Factory, the Elmina Fish Processing Factory, among other projects when he was President.

During the engagement, there were discussions on housing made from affordable materials, agro-processing and rural industries, solar energy and electrification, scholarships, urban transportation, ICT and health.

Mr. Mahama used the opportunity to congratulate India on its 75th anniversary and wished the High Commissioner a successful tour of duty.

The High Commissioner, HE Sugandh Rajaram thanked Ghana’s former President for his reception and assured him of India’s continued commitment to Ghana’s development.