Police make arrangements to replace officers who die on duty with qualified relatives

The Ghana Police Service is adopting several new measures to motivate officers to give their best in the discharge of their duties.

According to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, relatives of officers who die on duty will now be given a chance to be recruited into the service.

Delivering a public lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Thursday, August 11, the IGP explained that it will propel officers to serve Ghanaians better.

“When a police officer dies on duty, we have put new measures in place to ensure that a relative of the deceased officer who is qualified is recruited into the service as part of efforts to urge our officers to do their best in protecting the public,” Dr. George Akuffo Dampare shared.

He further emphasised that under his administration, the Ghana Police Service wants to become the best institution in the country.

“We want a police service of the people, by the people and for the people. We want to make the service the best institution in the country and a reference point in the world,” Dr. Akuffo Dampare added.

At the event at KNUST, the IGP spoke on the theme “The changing face of policing in Ghana: expectations and the role of the university community”.