Mahama discusses issues of mutual interest with Indian High Commissioner to Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama received the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Sugandh Rajaram to his office on Thursday, August 11.

The meeting between the two high-profile personalities superseded personal interests and relationships for the progress of the two countries, Ghana and India.

The 2020 NDC Presidential candidate, together with his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, applauded the immense contributions of the Indian government to the people of Ghana.

Some of such projects cited were: Tema-Akosombo Railway, the Komenda Sugar Factory, the Elmina Fish Processing Factory, and many other projects the Indian government has offered to Ghana.

As revealed by former President Mahama in a tweet today, Friday, August 12, cited by this portal, H.E. Rajaram used the opportunity to officially inform him about the pending 75th-anniversary celebration of the Indiana Republic.

“I received Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, HE Sugandh Rajaram, to discuss issues of mutual interest to our countries. He also used the visit to formally inform me of activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India,” Mr. Mahama shared.

The duo discussed issues of mutual interest such as affordable housing, agro-processing and rural industries, solar energy and electrification, scholarships, urban transportation, ICT, and health.