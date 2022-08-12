Akufo-Addo's reason for not firing Ken Ofori-Atta is his trust in him — Ben Ephson

Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson, a pollster and the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper has indicated the reason underfire Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post.

Mr. Ephson claims President Akufo-Addo has a strong trust in the Finance Minister.

“The president agrees with the suggestions of Ken Ofori-Atta, that is why he is still there,” he stated.

On the 'Top Story' program on Accra-based Joy News on Thursday, August 11, the pollster stated that Ghanaians will consider NPP's achievements and policies when making decisions in the 2024 elections.

“Whoever is going to vote in 2024 would do so based on what the government has done and which party's policies would help them,” the pollster noted.

In the face of the current economic hardships, many Ghanaians including governance and economic experts, believe the finance minister and other non-performing ministers should be fired.

President Akufo-Addo noted that his ministers have performed welll.

He noted that there wouldn't be a need for a reshuffle in a recent interview on North Star Radio in Tamale on Monday, August 8.

He said those making the calls are attempts by the opposition NDC to destabilize his government.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call. The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” the President stated.