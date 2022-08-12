‘Uncaring’ Akufo-Addo suffering to reshuffle his ministers because of family and friends' appointments — Mahama’s Aide

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has pointed out the reasons for President Akufo-Addo's refusal to heed calls for a ministerial reshuffle.

She blames the "too many family and friends" appointed in the Akufo-Addo's administration.

Miss Bawa claims in a tweet on Thursday, August 11, cited by Modernghana News that as a result, he (Nana Akufo-Addo) finds it difficult to reshuffle or fire anyone who is not performing.

“One of the dangers of having so many family and friends in one government, like we are experiencing under an obviously uncaring Nana Akufo-Addo, is the sense of entitlement that comes with it,” she stated.

She added that those ministers and appointees now act as if they own the ministries and sectors they oversee due to Nana Akufo-Addo refusal to fire them despite causing hardships in the country with their poor performances.

“You literally create a pseudo-fiefdom and the persons who manage fiefdoms act as if they are owners of all that they survey.

“Unsurprisingly, the leader of the fiefdom is unable to reshuffle them even after such an abysmal performance that has foisted on the people, economic hardship and hunger,” she emphasised.

In the face of these increasing calls for the ministerial reshuffle, the President says never.

In a recent interview on North Star Radio in Tamale on Monday, August 8, President Akufo-Addo noted that his ministers have performed well.

He said those making the calls are attempts by the opposition NDC to destabilize his government.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call. The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” the President stated.