ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Zoomlion cuts deal to impose towing insurance on private commercial vehicles – Bright Simons

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Bright Simons
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Bright Simons

The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons has made an allegation against Ghana’s leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

According to him, the company has cut a deal to impose towing insurance on all private commercial vehicles in the country.

The allegation is contained in a post on the Twitter page of the IMANI Africa Vice President.

“After attempts to impose towing insurance on all Ghanaian motorists failed, Ghana's largest waste company, Zoomlion, has cut a deal with the private commercial vehicles union to impose the service on all their members. No membership ballot was necessary,” Bright Simons posted on his Twitter page on Wednesday, August 11, 2022.

As part of efforts by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to reduce accidents on road, it is set to implement a towing service for members that will ensure that broken down vehicles are towed faster.

The service will see members paying a one-time fee every year and benefit the entire 12 months.

It is this towing insurance service that Bright Simons has accused Zoomlion.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘We’ll never accept the most corrupt institution tag’ – IGP insists
11.08.2022 | Headlines
Stop the personal attack on ACEP, adopt competitive bidding in process to relocate Ameri Plant — Alliance of CSOs to Energy Ministry
12.08.2022 | Headlines
'Akufo-Addo should rather sack underperforming ministers, not reshuffle' — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
11.08.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line