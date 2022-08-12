Zoomlion cuts deal to impose towing insurance on private commercial vehicles – Bright Simons

The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons has made an allegation against Ghana’s leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

According to him, the company has cut a deal to impose towing insurance on all private commercial vehicles in the country.

The allegation is contained in a post on the Twitter page of the IMANI Africa Vice President.

“After attempts to impose towing insurance on all Ghanaian motorists failed, Ghana's largest waste company, Zoomlion, has cut a deal with the private commercial vehicles union to impose the service on all their members. No membership ballot was necessary,” Bright Simons posted on his Twitter page on Wednesday, August 11, 2022.

As part of efforts by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to reduce accidents on road, it is set to implement a towing service for members that will ensure that broken down vehicles are towed faster.

The service will see members paying a one-time fee every year and benefit the entire 12 months.

It is this towing insurance service that Bright Simons has accused Zoomlion.