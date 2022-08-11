"We will pay whatever price to make national cathedral possible" — Yinkah Sarfo

11.08.2022 LISTEN

Kumasi Council of Christian Churches has stated emphatically that they would pay whatever price to make the construction of the National Cathedral possible.

Announcing at a press briefing in Kumasi, Archbishop Yinkah Sarfo (Rt Anglican Archbishop- Kumasi Diocese) disclosed that "the results of the fundraising so far do not meet the demands of the cash flow for the construction."

He added that the project is at a very critical state where Christians in Ghana need to come on board.

He indicated that the seed money made by President Akufo-Addo for the construction is less than 10 percent of the total cost. "The bulk of the construction so far is on Christians, the Church in Ghana and from the Diaspora".

Touching on the politicisation of the project, he expressed dissatisfaction over how some Ghanaians especially members of the Christian Faith are fighting the move.

"The irony of it is that the Muslims are supporting it. It is rather people who call themselves Christians who are in the forefront kicking against it," he stated.