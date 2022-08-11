11.08.2022 LISTEN

I. BELOVED IN THE LORD, grace be unto you, and peace, from him which is, and which was, and which is to come. Blessed is he who reads and those who hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written in it; for the time is near. What have you been reading, listening to, and doing? Is it to edify the body or the spirit? Is it to glorify earthly personalities or to glorify God? RECKON THAT THE TIME IS NEARER THAN YOU FIRST BELIEVED. WHAT IS YOUR TIME?

II. SON OF MAN, as the servant of the Most High God, I declare unto you that to everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven. We must therefore understand the times and seasons of God. Are your times and seasons according to God's WORD? Are you working on time, or behind time? We must work according to God's TIMETABLE not that of man. GOD'S TIMETABLE IS ACCURATE MAN'S TIMETABLE IS LOADED WITH INACCURACIES. BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WORK WITH.

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION, do not forget that there is a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; A TIME TO EMBRACE, AND A TIME TO REFRAIN FROM EMBRACING. WHAT IS YOUR TIME?

IV. PRECIOUS FRIEND, in God's TIMETABLE still there is a time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; a time to tear, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; this is DIVINE KINGDOM-FOCUSED PROPHETIC DECLARATION sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and serve to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! There is a time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and peace. WHAT TIME IS IT?

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - What is your time? To keep silence, or time to speak? Work with God's TIMETABLE for it is time to....

PRAYER: The LORD bless thee, and keep thee: The LORD make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The LORD lift his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace through Christ Jesus name I pray AMEN

