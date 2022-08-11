Chief of Staff threatens to sue Editor of Herald newspaper for defamation

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has accused managing editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry-Alans Dogbey of defamation.

In a letter to the editor, her legal counsel asked for a retraction of a story linking her to alleged corruption at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company.

The story from August 3 is a report on alleged fraudulent disposal of some cars belonging to BOST and says the Chief of Staff played a role in it.

It claims she halted an auction and the cars up for sale were lost to buyers under obtuse circumstances.

But the Chief of Staff’s lawyers in the letter said there are records to show that the auction was conducted by Manellis Mart Auctions and payments of the said vehicles were directly made into BOST Account at Stanbic Bank.

The lawyers also said the Notice of the Auction was published in the Daily Graphic, Friday, April 29, 2022.

They argue that the story was a “desperate attempt to malign and tarnish the hard-won reputation of our client.”

The Chief of Staff wants the apology within 24 hours after receiving this letter, or will proceed to sue the Herald managing editor.”

