Ministerial reshuffle: Let's be emphatic about what we actually seek to gain from it — Kwadwo Mpiani

Mr. Kwadwo Okyere Mpiani, former Chief of Staff and Minister in the Kufour administration has asked Ghanaians real motive for calling for a ministerial reshuffle.

He wondered if it was just based on the numerous calls or underperforming ministers.

Speaking on the Accra-based Joy News' PM Express on Wednesday monitored by Modernghana News, Mr Mpiani wonders whether reshuffling is the best alternative in this current economic crisis.

According to him, he has nothing else to say if the President is not ready to do so.

“The first thing we have to look at is what we want the reshuffle to achieve. Are we doing it because the people are not competent or you are doing it because people are calling for it?” he quizzes

He continues “If the coach thinks he has the best team, who am I to say otherwise because he will face the consequences of his actions.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo in a recent interview on North Star Radio in Tamale on Monday, August 8, rejected calls to reshuffle his cabinet ministers.

There have been increasing calls for the President to reshuffle his cabinet and fire underperforming ministers.

President Akufo-Addo has dismissed such calls claiming his ministers have performed well.

He said those making the calls are attempts by the opposition NDC to destabilize his government.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call. The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” the President stated.