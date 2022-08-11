Our trust in the current leadership of EC is gone forever – NDC

The impasse between the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Electoral Commission (EC) has taken a different dimension ahead of election 2024.

According to the party’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC has completely lost trust in the leadership of the EC forever.

Speaking to Asempa FM on Wednesday on the ‘Ekosii sen” programme, the NDC's chief scribe accused the EC of plans to rig the 2024 general elections in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He alleged that it is based on this the EC is now seeking to use only the Ghana Card as the single means of identification in the planned compilation of a new voter register.

“EC not opening up for advice and consensus.

“EC's attempt to use only Ghana Card is a ploy to rig the 2024 election.

“EC is cooking something fishy with its stance on Ghana Card.

“We don't believe the EC. Our trust in the current leadership gone forever,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.

The NDC General Secretary further expressed the party’s displeasure with the EC’s handling of IPAC meetings.

He said until the EC changes its ways, the NDC will not attend it's meetings.

“We're not going to IPAC because the EC is not conducting it well.

“We won't return to IPAC in its current state. EC must do the right thing.

“We want to return to IPAC when it is doing the work of IPAC,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia added.