Ministerial reshuffle may not sound well but listen to the calls so we can 'break the 8' — Nana Obiri Boahen to Akufo-Addo

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene has advised President Akufo-Addo to heed calls to reshuffle his cabinet.

He explained that the President should heed the many calls in order for the party to easily 'break the 8.'

Contributing to a discussion on the topic, “Justifying calls for Ministerial reshuffle” on the Accra-based Joy News’ 'Upfront' show today, Wednesday, August 10, Nana Obiri Boahene said “we want to break the 8 and you need the support of every activist and sympathizer of the party. Some of these may be groundless but you still have to listen.”

Concerning the opposition NDC's calls, he described them as "constant behaviour that does not necessarily reflect the issue on the ground."

He stressed “since the birth of the NPP, there has never been a step we have taken that they have congratulated us. The government and Finance Minister have delivered.”

President Akufo-Addo in a recent interview on North Star Radio in Tamale on Monday, August 8 rejected calls to reshuffle cabinet ministers.

He described the performance of his ministers as outstanding.

The President indicated that those making the calls are attempts by the opposition NDC to destabilize his government.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call. The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” the President started.