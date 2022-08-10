Kroboland will get light when the people agree to accept pre-paid meters – ECG

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama has reiterated what it will take for power to be restored to Kroboland.

For the past two weeks, both ‘lower and manya’ Krobo have been plunged into darkness, bringing to a standstill a lot of businesses.

Amid efforts by traditional leaders to get the ECG to restore electricity to Kroboland, the utility company says it is ready to make that a possibility.

Speaking to Asempa FM on Wednesday during an engagement on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama stressed that once the people of Kroboland agree to accept the installation of prepaid meters, power will be restored.

“Electricity becomes a right when you are paying. There's a debt of about GHS168 million in the Krobo enclave.

“The problem in the Kroboland must be resolved as soon as possible. It cannot be a lingering issue.

“We're ready to restore power in the Kroboland but must be ready to take prepaid meters,” the ECG Managing Director shared.

He explained that since ECG is a commercial business, it needs resources to stay in business and grow.

He said it is why his outfit can no longer continue to supply power to people who are not ready to pay.

He further emphasised that he sees the challenges in Kroboland as a nice opportunity to work hard to do a very good job during his time at the ECG.