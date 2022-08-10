'I still can't understand why Akufo-Addo could describe his ministers’ performance as outstanding’ — Mahama’s Aide

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo for rejecting calls to reshuffle his ministers.

According to her, she is still unable to comprehend why Nana Akufo-Addo would describe his ministers' performance as outstanding in light of the country's current economic crisis.

In a tweet seen by Modernghana News today, Wednesday, August 10, she bemoans the rate at which the cedi has depreciated by 31.7%.

“Two mornings later, I am still shaking my head and trying to distil the phrase 'outstanding performance of my ministers'. Nana Akufo-Addo when inflation is at its highest @31.7%, hardship and unemployment are now a security threat, lest we forget, the treble C downgrade points to failure!” Miss Bawa’s tweet reads.

Her reaction follows President Akufo-Addo’s recent rejection of ministerial reshuffling.

The President noted that his ministers' performance has been outstanding in an interview on North Star Radio in Tamale on Monday, August 8.

The president explained that those making the calls are opposition NDC members who are attempting to destabilize his government.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call. The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” the President stated.