Man who attempted to use daughter for money ritual granted GHS500,000 bail

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Wednesday, August 10, granted bail to Evans Oppong Kyekyeku, the Netherlands-based Ghanaian businessman who allegedly took his daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom, in Accra for ritual purposes.

The court granted the businessman a bail of GHS500,000 with two sureties, to be justified.

The court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh also directed the businessman to report to the investigator every Tuesday, until the final determination of the case.

The duplicate case docket has also been forward to the Attorney General (AG).

The businessman has been provisionally charged with Preparation to commit a crime to wit; Murder.

His plea has however been reserved.

The 42-year-old businessman had sought the help of a herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo, for the sacrificial job.

However, the herbalist alerted the police and caused his arrest.

The herbalist, who recorded the entire arrest as it unfolded, is heard in the video saying: “The girl’s father came to see me; he told me he just landed in the country after staying overseas for a while and it hasn’t been easy for him”.

“He told me he is a father of 12 and is offering two of them for money rituals”.

“He offered me GHS 10,000 and other good surprises when the job is done. Sadly, he had just picked the daughter up during school hours and told her he was going to get her a new dress”, the herbalist narrated.

“Yes, I am a herbalist but I am also a military man. I am very disciplined. I don’t engage in any sinister activities. I want to prove to the world that herbalists are not as evil as they are painted. We are not killers as is portrayed in movies, we are healers. I have the little girl he brought for me to kill.”

