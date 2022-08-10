We voted massively for Akufo-Addo but gov’t has denied us development – Mamponteng Chief fumes

The people of Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Constituency of the Ashanti Region are likely to vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next general election.

This follows an expression of disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the Chief of Mamponteng, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II.

Six years into the two terms of the President, Traditional leaders in the Kwabre East Constituency of the Ashanti region are unhappy over the lack of development.

Addressing a press conference dubbed: “Boniaye Kai” at the Mamponteng palace, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II lamented how roads in the Constituency have deteriorated in the last few years.

He accused the ruling government of neglect and sounded caution that his people have now opened their eyes.

According to him, voting in the next general election will be done based on development.

“What sin have we committed against the NPP for denying us development despite voting massively for the party?

“From now onwards, we will vote based on development,” Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II stressed.

Just like most parts of the Ashanti Region, communities in Kwabre East Constituency contributed to the huge number of votes the NPP secured from the region in the last two general elections in 2016 and 2020 respectively.

Their traditional leaders have now made it clear they are disappointed.