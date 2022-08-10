C/R: Accident involving UEW bus kills pastor; six people severely injured

Six people are battling for their lives at the Ajumako Government Hospital in the Central Region following a gory accident.

On Tuesday, August 9, there was an accident between a bus belonging to the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and a tricycle around 11:00 pm at Ajumako Techiman in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.

Sadly, a pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church who was a victim of the accident lost his life in the process.

According to the information gathered, the pastor and some of his members were returning from church when they encountered the accident.

Six other persons who were with the pastor sustained severe injuries and had to be rushed to the Ajumako Government Hospital.

All are said to be in critical condition and battling for their lives.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased pastor has been deposited at the Saltpond Hospital Mortuary for preservation.