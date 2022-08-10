A/R: Kwabre East Chiefs and residents bar teeth at government over neglect

The Chiefs and residents of Mampongten in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region have expressed their disappointment over the lack of development in the area.

The youth in the area hit the streets to protest the deplorable state of the road networks, stalled market projects and the absence of hospitals among many others in the area on Tuesday, August 9 2022.

The residents of Mampongten both the young and the old, clad in red and black attire marched on the street to angrily express their displeasure with the government over what they described as neglect.

The Mampongten in the Kwabre East has been a safe seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region as residents demand a fair share of the national cake in terms of development.

According to the aggrieved Chief and residents, the constituency has been deprived of basic social amenities such as good roads, markets and hospital facilities.

They claim not a single road in the area has been tarred.

Work on a market project which started in 2012 has been left to rot whilst traders ply their activities on the floor under high tension poles.

Addressing the media at the "BONIAYE KAI", the Chief of Mampongten, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II, questioned why the government has taken them for granted despite being loyal to the NPP for several years.

“Our state of development remains a major scar, a worrying narrative and an affront to our collective dignity to exercise our right to some basic development projects fundamental to the comfort, security and survival of our people.

“A sod-cutting event in October 2019 by H.E. Nana Addo for the commencement of a 5.5km town roads project for Mampongten was immediately abandoned by the contractor after the fanfare and excitement that greeted the ceremony.

“What wrong have we done to the government to deserve this punishment?”, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II questioned at a press briefing.

The Mampongten chief, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II was also worried over the neglect of the jubilee market that has been abandoned for years.

“The Mampongten market was established about 200years ago and once described as the food basket of Ashanti Region, has suffered perpetual neglect with dire consequences for the stability and security of Mampongten. The Jubilee market project was initiated in 2012 to transform the market into an ultra-modern state as a major trading centre in the region. It has been discontinued since 2013.

"This project led to the evacuation of the traders and its halt has resulted in plying trade at unauthorized places. We are no longer going to accept our current status as voting electorate and basket for the ruling party in the Ashanti region. We are now shifting from voting electorates to policy electorate for meaningful development engagement for the Municipality. Moreover, meaningful developments would now determine our voting pattern,” he stated.

On health, the chief noted that the only facility serving the Mampongten township was built through the benevolence of the late Nana Adu Tutu II, uncle of their traditional leader. The facility has not witnessed any significant upgrading to accommodate the increasing population for the past 35 years.

The angry residents have threatened to stage multiple protests if government refuse to give them their share of the national cake in developments.