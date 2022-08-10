VIDEO: 'If we have to force, wrestle with you to take Covid-19 vaccine at KIA, we will' – Dept. Foreign Affairs Minister

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong , Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (Political & Economic)

10.08.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Deputy Minister for foreign affairs and Member of Parliament for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Kweku Ampratwum-Sarpong has said the Ghana government has no plans of scrapping the compulsory COVID vaccination at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

He said people who resist the vaccination will be done forcefully by the airport authorities.

Kweku Ampratwum-Sarpong made the pronouncement during a meet the press series held at the Ghana High Commission in London, UK.

Answering a question from Miss Gladys Mensah Breman-Baah, a reporter for Hot Radio UK and Sirrichie.com when Ghana will end the compulsory vaccination, the Minister said, people who aren’t willing to accept the vaccination offer at the KIA can decide to go back to wherever they came from or they will be forcefully vaccinated if even it will require applying extreme force or wrestling.

He said Ghana will not compromise the health and safety of about 32 million population by allowing non-vaccinated travellers into the country.

The strict travel restrictions imposed by Ghana was met with mixed reactions among Ghanaians home and abroad.

The tourism sector has been hit massively due to the measures at the KIA significantly deterring unvaccinated tourists from visiting the country.

Covid rules are being jettisoned around the world, with nearly every European country including the United Kingdom.

More than 67 countries worldwide, have removed all of their remaining Covid restrictions, including the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result at the border, with France being the recent country to follow suit.

Unlike Ghana, visitors to those 67 countries can enter with the usual pre-pandemic passport and visa.

On his part, the Ghana High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah urged Ghanaians in the UK to regularly contact the mission for assistance of any form.

Papa Owusu-Ankomah also encouraged Ghanaians in UK who want to go back to Ghana to willingly do so saying, “the stress in UK is too much.”

He also encouraged Ghanaians in the UK to be law abiding and play responsible roles in the lives of their children.

Our reporter Gladys with the Ghana High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu- Ankomah