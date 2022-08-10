8,011 tree seedlings dumped at refuse site recovered, planted in Mampong

The Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey, has visited and inspected a refuse dump site at Bosofuor, close to the Offin Forest Reserve in Mampong in the Ashanti Region where 8,011 tree seedlings were dumped.

The visit was to ascertain the circumstances under which the seedlings were dumped at the site, what has been done to the seedlings and inspect the success rate of seedlings planted on Green Ghana Day 2022 in the Ashanti Mampong District.

Addressing the media, Mr. Allotey said “We can’t confirm or conclude that the seedlings were part of the ones raised for this year’s Green Ghana Day.”

The District Manager of the Forest Services Division, Mampong, Mr. Seth Owusu Abrokwah, briefing the Chief Executive, said out of the 8,011 seedlings found at the dumpsite, 5,891 seedlings were alive whiles 2,120 seedlings were dead. The live seedlings were planted in the Offin Forest Reserve while the dead seedlings were taken back to the nursery for the soil and poly bags to be reused.

He added that the incident has been reported to the Mampong District Police Station. To confirm this, the Chief Executive together with the media visited the District Police Station for confirmation.

The Mampong District Police Commander, ACP/Mr. David Amoako, confirmed the report and said investigations were ongoing.

The Chief Executive was accompanied by the Director of RMSC, Mr. Kofi Affum Baffoe; Ashanti Regional Manager, FSD, Mr. Clement Omari; Deputy Regional Manager, Mr. Kwasi Frimpong; District Manager at the Regional Office, Mr. Alfred Yabepone; and the District Manager of Mampong, Mr. Seth Owusu Abrokwah.

Source: Classfmonline.com