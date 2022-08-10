UDS Senior Staff administrators, tertiary workers union declare strike against management

The Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana, Ghana Association of University Administrators, and the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana, have declared an indefinite strike against the management of the University of Development Studies, Tamale.

They said they have not been paid their July 2022 salaries.

“We wish to inform all our cherished and loyal Members of the University for Development Studies, Tamale, of our immediate declaration of an indefinite industrial strike against management of our institution, with effect from today, August 10, 2022.”

1. Failure to pay July 2022, Salaries of Staff on time without any communication to staff which is the best Managerial practice of true and fair Leadership.

2. Failure to widely engage all the relevant Stakeholders (Unions) in what is believed and considered to be an ambush Migration of the Salaries of Staff to the Controller and Accountant General Mechanized Payroll system without any agreed document (MOU) from Controller as agreed in previous engagements.

3. The persistent disregard for prudent administrative procedures that naturally affects unity, transparency, and a peaceful institutional environment to propel the attainment of the UDS Vision and Mission, Staff welfare, and Institutional wellbeing.

4. The penchant of leadership for disrespect and apparent dislike and disinterest in working with Labour Unions to drive the developmental agenda of our Institution, and many more administrative and academic practices that put UDS at a very high-risk position.

---3news.com