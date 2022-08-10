Ayawaso North MCE threatens to wipeout over 8,000 residence of Senya electoral area

10.08.2022 LISTEN

Residents of Senya Electoral Area in the Ayawaso North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region continue to leave in fear of a demolition threatened by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Hon. Aminu Mohammed Zakari.

History has it that in the early 1960s, the then Accra Municipal Council now the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) authorised the release of a portion of land now known as the Kasoa Kuda to private developers for the building of market stores.

With the increasing population in Accra and Ghana’s current housing deficit being in excess of 1.2 million, some portions of stores privately constructed by individuals were converted into residences which the Municipal Assembly collects monthly levies/rents from their residents, who are their tenants.

All meetings by the leadership of the Senya Electoral Area in the Ayawaso North Municipality led by Hon. Wisdom Boateng, the Assembly Member for the Area with the MCE, Hon. Aminu Mohammed Zakari and MP, Hon. Yussif Jajah Issaka evidence that the Assembly has no future plans for the residents after the demolition.

Discussions on the possible relocation of over 7,000 residents or the compensation of private individuals who the Accra Metropolitan Assembly gave the authorisation to enable them to embark on the construction of the stores in the area, which the Assembly continues to take rent have been thrown into the dustbin.

It is alleged that the MCE, Hon. Aminu Mohammed Zakari is recorded on tape allegedly trying to bribe some leaders of the Senya Electoral Area to accept an undisclosed amount of money to sign documents to give way for the demolition of a fully occupied 7.29 hectares (72,866.08 m²) parcel of land.

The posture of the MCE, Hon. Aminu Mohammed Zakari is a clear violation of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, Resolution 1993/77, which states, “The practice of forced eviction constitutes a gross violation of human rights, in particular the right to adequate housing and must be brought to order by the president of the republic."

A letter indicated that the Maamobi Kasoa Kuda residents in the Ayawaso North Municipality have petitioned the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but are yet to receive any response.

The Assembly Member, Hon. Wisdom Boateng called on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, The Chairman of the Christain Council of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the United Nations on Human Rights office, and all Ghanaians to come to their aid before this gross injustice and human rights abuse is carried out.