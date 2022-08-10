Cyber Crimes: We Will Change Narrative About Nigerian Youths -Group Assures

In its efforts to reduce the menace of internet abuse in society and redeem the image of Nigeria, an Ibadan based non-profit organisation, internet safety magazine, has unveiled plan to change the negative narrative about Nigeria and Nigerians, particularly on issues relating to cyber crimes and other related matters.

In a statement made available to journalists on August 6th, 2022, the founder and CEO of the organisation, Mr. Rotimi Onadipe gave assurance that internet abuse among Nigerian youths would soon become a thing of the past.

According to Mr. Onadipe, the vision of his organisation is to be the best provider of lasting solution to cyber crimes and internet abuse locally and internationally.

He said: "Foreigners don't want to deal with Nigerians again because of the bad news they heard about Nigerians involved in cyber crimes and other related matters."

"Are we the only country that is involved in cyber crimes? Cyber crimes are being committed all over the world but why are people not talking about other countries?"

"We will change the narrative and redeem our image before the international community through our internet safety awareness and education project, where all internet users locally and internationally will have easy access to our informative and educative articles on internet safety. There is also a platform where internet users can ask questions about internet safety or book an online appointment for effective counseling," he added.