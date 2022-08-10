Kofi Agyepong named Ag. CEO of YEA, replaces Justin Kodua Frimpong

10.08.2022 LISTEN

Presidential staffer, Mr. Kofi Baah Agyepong has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

The appointment has been made by the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a letter from the Office of the President.

Mr. Kofi Baah Agyepong has been appointed to replace the newly-elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong.

“Further to the resignation of Justin Kodua Frimpong as the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency and in accordance with Section 12(1) of the Youth Employment Agency Act, 2015 (Act 887), the President has appointed you to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Governing Board of the Agency, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” part of the appointment letter reads.

Per the appointment letter available to Modernghana News, the appointment of the Acting YEA CEO takes effect from Wednesday, August 10.

Below is a copy of the appointment letter: