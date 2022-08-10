EC is insisting on compiling new register because it has lost its datasets — Sam George alleges

10.08.2022 LISTEN

Samuel Nartey George, MP for the Ningo Prampram constituency has uncovered the reason the EC is planning a new voters' register.

He claimed that the EC is only interested in compiling a new voters' register to replace the missing one.

The loudmouth legislator revealed in a tweet seen by Modernghana News on Tuesday, August 9.

“Credible information available to me indicates that the Electoral Commission has 'lost' datasets from the electoral roll hence their insistence on the compilation of a new Voter's register under the guise of validation,” he said.

His tweet concludes “The EC owes the Ghanaian people the TRUTH!”

The EC presented to Parliament a draft CI titled Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2021 to regulate voter registration.

The EC’s bill, if passed into law by Parliament will allow the Ghana Card as the sole requirement for eligible voters to register.