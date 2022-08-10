Huawei awards Marketing Manager and Social Media Influencer Fixon Dennis

Renowned mobile producing brand, Huawei has immensely awarded the popular Ghanaian marketing manager and social media influencer, Fixon Dennis.

This was made known in a recent post by the renowned personality on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

In his view, one of the best ways to keep the brain active is by learning a skill or advancing in a preferred hobby, and according to the marketer who was born, Dennis Laryea, he has really polished and advanced in every respect pertaining to Marketing Management and Content Creation.

He has been able to effortlessly merge these two careers and he makes it easy to make strides in both worlds.

In his feat, Fixon Dennis’ hard work has been recognized and connoted by a couple of marketing awards and achievements after joining the Huawei Technologies Company. He was recently noticed for his long whole-hearted service to the company.

Sharing photos from the award ceremony, he wrote; “Hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard. Congratulations to me for 5+ years of hard work.”

Dennis combines his active 9-5 job with his content creation hobby. Currently, he has filmed content videos online with a few of Ghana’s fast-rising Comedians such as MJ the Comedian, DavidTheEntertainer and many others.

It seems utterly impossible to merge the corporate world with the creative space as both tend to be consistently stressful and demanding. Nevertheless, Fixon Dennis has seamlessly cracked the code and kept both seas apart.