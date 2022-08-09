Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is broke like a church mouse – Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has opined that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has spent available funds to him for the running of the country and no longer has money to spend.

Speaking to Citi News, the aide to former President John Dramani Mahama insisted that this is the reason why the Minister could not ask for more money when he visited Parliament to present the 2022 mid-year budget review.

“The Minister simply did not have money to spend. It is not the case that he has money somewhere that he is refused to spend. He does not have money. He is as broke as a church mouse. That is why he did not ask for more money [during his presentation of the mid-year budget review],” Felix Ofosu Kwakye claimed.

Reacting to ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s calls for a national dialogue to salvage Ghana’s collapsing economy, the former Information Minister stressed that the dialogue is necessary.

He said although Ghana is in dire need of solutions to save its economy, the current government does not seem to be ready to consider the ideas of others to save the situation.

“We are really in a desperate situation which requires an immediate urgent solution and this government does not appear to be willing to tap into the ideas that others may bring on board to help address the situation.

“This is why the former president found it necessary to put this out to galvanize a certain level of public discourse around the issues so that government will do what is right in order to spare Ghanaians the agony we are going through,” Felix Ofosu Kwakye argued.

In his post on Facebook on Tuesday morning, ex-President Mahama bemoaned the recent downgrade of Ghana’s debt credibility from B-/B to CCC+/C with a negative outlook.

He stressed that the steep depreciation of the Ghana Cedi in recent days, clearly shows that the mid-year review of the 2022 budget failed to win back the confidence of the investor community and the Ghanaian public.