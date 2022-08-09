Dr. Anyah picks Africa’s Most Respected CEO Award in Mauritius

09.08.2022 LISTEN

Dr. Felix Anyah, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm at Sogakope in the Volta Region as well as Holy Trinity Medical Centre in the Greater Accra Region has received Africa’s Most Respected CEO - Health Sector Award at the event held on July 28, 2022 in Mauritius.

The Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm in Sogakope was also awarded Africa’s Best Destination Spa for Wellness Conference at this Prestigious Pan African Event.

Speaking in an interview on his return to Accra, Dr. Felix Anyah expressed his company’s gratitude to the organizers of the event dubbed 'Africa’s Giants' hosted by the Business Executive in collaboration with the Economic Development Board in Mauritius.

According to him, who is also the Board Chairman of the Volta Regional Teaching Hospital, there were about 35 awards going to recipients from different African countries such as Healthcare Incubator, Digital Solutions, Telecommunications, Brand Advertising and Renewable Energy going to Kenya, Mauritius, Ethiopia, South Africa and Zimbabwe respectively.

Dr. Felix Anyah, who is also the former Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, has won several awards already in this country.

Speaking in a welcome address at the mammoth thanksgiving party attended by staff of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre, comprising the hospital in Accra and the Spa and Health Farm in Sogakope, on Sunday, 7 August, 2022, Dr. Mrs. Dzormeku, the Director of Medical Services of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre, thanked the Almighty God for the life of the visionary leader of the facility Dr. Felix Anyah, the Board, management and staff of the medical centre for remaining committed to the vision, mission, goals and strategies in pioneering wellness through integrative health/medicine for health and medical tourism.

She noted that the Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm is the Integrative Health/Medicine Department of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre.

She explained that Integrative Health/Medicine harmonizes scientific or orthodox Medical Practices with health practices science has not proven such as herbs, prayer, acupuncture, water, sound, climate, motion therapies called Alternative Health/Medicine together with health practices that assist Orthodox Scientific Health including physical exercises, healthy diet, sleep also called Complementary Health/Medical Services.

The Director of Medical Services continued that Integrative Health/Medicine has health promotion and disease prevention as one of its pivot and thus enhances productivity and reduce expenditure on Orthodox medical services.

Dr. Mrs. Dzormeku stressed that as the First Spa in West Africa, the Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm is a health facility and a department of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre, and not a hotel as perceived by many.