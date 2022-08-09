PRINPAG elections: Vetting of candidates completed ahead of polls on August 12; Elorm Desewu disqualified

09.08.2022 LISTEN

All is set for members of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) to go to the polls to vote to elect new leaders.

Last week, the Election Committee assigned to vet aspiring candidates concluded their work to pave way for the upcoming polls on August 12.

The vetting was done at PRINPAG’s 4th Sitting at the Secretariat on Thursday, August 4, in accordance with ARTICLE 10.0 of the association’s constitution.

At the end of the vetting, Mr. Elorm Desewu who was aspiring for the position of treasurer was disqualified on technical grounds.

“After the vetting process however, the 3-member Elections Committee by a unanimous decision disqualified MR. ELORM DESEWU who was vying for the position of Treasurer on technical grounds,” part of a press release issued by PRINPAG on Monday said.

Ahead of the elections, the Election Committee has duly explained to Candidates going to the polls unopposed that “there shall be a YES or NO votes.

Candidates are required to obtain plus fifty percent (50%) votes before they can be declared eligible winners.

CANDIDATES FOR THE POSITION OF PRESIDENT:

MR. EDWIN ARTHUR, of the New Independent (incumbent President) MR. DAVID TAMAKLOE, of Whatsupnewsghana.com (incumbent Vice-President)

CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF VICE-PRESIDENT:

MR. MIKE ANTWI ADJEI, of the Ghanaian Observer

CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF NATIONAL ORGANISER:

MR. EMMANUEL OPARE-DJAN, of the Daily Democrat (incumbent National Organiser)

CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF TREASURER:

MR. ELORM DESEWU, of the Economy Times

CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS & EXTERNAL RELATIONS OFFICER: