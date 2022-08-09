U/E/R: AMG recues St Lucas Hospital with 50 beds donation

Adequate beds undoubtedly is an essential component of quality healthcare delivery across the globe.

In this regard, strenuous attempts are made by governments, benevolent individuals and organisations to resource hospitals with enough beds.

Unfortunately, in the case of St Lucas Hospital at Wiaga in the Upper East Region, adequate beds is a major challenge in the facility's quest to provide quality healthcare for patrons.

Before now, the hospital which serves over 100,000 people from the Upper East region, certain parts of Burkina Faso and Cote D'Ivoire, had only 39 beds.

During peak farming season (raining season), the hospital becomes overstretched, thereby, forcing authorities to accommodate patients on mats.

Through the kind donation of Agricultural Manufacturing Group (AMG), the undesirable situation has been abated, at least for now.

The indigenous fertilizer manufacturing company has donated 40 beds with 10 more awaiting delivery valued at Ghc80,000 to the hospital.

Presenting the items, Mr Isaac Berchie Opoku, Marketing Manager of AMG, speaking on behalf of the Managing Director Mr Ernest Appiah, said the donation was inspired by the ‘no bed syndrome’ which has bedevilled the country's healthcare sector for many years.

He was hopeful the donation will go a long way to improve health care delivery in the hospital.

“The Northern regions constitute close to 90% of our incomes because that is where the chunk of our customers are, thus, equipping their hospital is worthwhile,” Mr Berchie intimated.

Whilst, plans are far afoot to construct a maternity and children's ward in the area, AMG envisages to donate 50 more beds to other health facilities in the district.

“We're vigorously doing these as our contribution towards the country's quest to achieve goal three (3) of the Sustainable Development Goals on health,” the marketing manager emphasised.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility activities, the company has constructed business incubation hubs and given money as start-ups to over 100 university students to start their businesses.

Also, the company has partnered the Ministry of Agriculture to provide extension services to farmers across the country.

Demonstration farms have also been developed in selected growing areas to demonstrate to farmers proper fertilizer application techniques.

Resident Medical Director of the facility, Dr Bismarck P. Lambon, in his remarks said, the hospital needs more beds now than ever because of the ongoing construction of female and paediatric wards by the community and some donors.

He revealed that the facility was built by a group of humanitarian Roman Fathers in the 1950s and was upgraded to a hospital status in 2019.

Father George, a resident father of the hospital, was full of praise for the donation.

He stressed it was about time the sick was treated with dignity in the country's hospitals.

Father George asked God's blessings on the company, promising the hospital's resolve to safeguard the longevity of the beds.