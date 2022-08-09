Ursula Owusu commissioned community ICT center for Agona Abodom

Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Hon. Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekufu has commissioned a 20-seater community ICT centre for Agona Abodom.

The well-furnished ICT centre is among three centres in the Central Region and 30 being constructed across the country.

The centre is furnished with 30 connected desktop computers with free Wi-fi and air-conditioner.

Hon. Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekufu later inaugurated Sustainably Management Committee to oversee the operations and management of the centre.

She disclosed that the Center was going to serve both basic and Senior High School students to enable them become abreast with technology.

Addressing the Chiefs and people of Agona Abodom at a durbar organized to climax the annual Akwambo festival last Saturday, Hon. Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekufu commended them for their contribution towards national development.

She promised to lobby Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwesi Amoako-Atta for the reconstruction of the Abodom-Agona Swedru road network which is in a deplorable state.

She reminded them about the SIM Card re-registration exercise and encouraged the people to register in order to stay connected.

The Regeant of Agona Abodom, Nana Owiro XIV who doubles as the Benkumhehe expressed concern over the poor nature of streets in the Abodom township and called on government to fix them for easy.

Nana Owiro stated in his welcome address that this year's Akwambo festival was to raise funds for the ongoing community durbar grounds being constructed by the people through communal labour and individual contributions.

"Under the Theme 'Abodom First', we want to use this Akwambo festival to also instill the spirit of nationalism among the citizenry so that they will consider Abodom as the First option in whatever they do on regular basis.

"We have no other place like Agona Abodom so we should cherish it and develop it to our taste and the standard we wished it to be for our various levels.

"This will encourage each citizen to contribute his or her quota towards the development of Agona Abodom. We also seek to appeal for support for a standard market centre to boost the local economy," Nana Owiro stated.

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Onoma Coleman pledged the support of the Assembly towards the early completion of the durbar grounds and other social amenities to improve the lives of the people.

He noted that the Assembly has supplied street bulbs in the wake of the festivities to boost security in Agona Abodom and its surrounding areas.

Later in an interview, the Ninfahenmaa of Agona Abodom, Nana Hemaa Bronya III noted with concern the lack of sustainable jobs for the youth and especially the women forks to reduce poverty related hardships in the community.

She hinted that plans were far advanced to empower the women to enable them cater for themselves and their families.

According to the Queen Mother, she was also going to support schools in the area to enhance effective teaching and learning. She will also create awareness of the danger of early sex, teenage pregnancy and its associated school drop-out among girls.

"Residents of Agona Abodom are mainly farmers who depend solely on their farm produce for a living, so one can imagine the kind of hardships they go through to make ends meet. Am spearheading women empowerment to get them skills and abilities to cater for their children while waiting for harvest time to get some income.

"Sadly most of the farmers are growing older each day, so they don't have the strength to expand their farm. I want this opportunity to appeal to the Central Government through the Agona West Municipal Assembly to support our gallant farmers with tools, farming inputs and soft loans hire more hands to assist them expand their farms," Nana Hemaa Bronya III noted.