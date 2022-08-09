School feeding meals lack nutrients – Nutritionist reveals

A professor of public health nutrition at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Francis Zotor, has expressed worry over the poor meals served students under the National School Feeding Programme.

According to him, most of the food served to the pupils is nutritionally deficient, a situation he lamented leaves much to be desired.

The government, for some time now, has been struggling to provide affordable and nutritious meals to students under its flagship programme due to financial constraints and inadequate supply of food produce.

Speaking to Class News on the sidelines of an ongoing AUDA-NEPAD Youth and Media Awareness and Orientation on the AU Year of Nutrition on Tuesday, 9 August 2022, Prof Zotor called on the government to critically invest in the school feeding programme or risk losing its purpose.

