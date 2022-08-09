Sodomy teacher jailed 7 years for sexually abusing 18 pupils

A Tamale circuit court has slapped a seven-year sentence on Natomah Otabil, a social studies teacher of Kulpi Junior High School (JHS) in the Savannah Region, for sodomising 18 pupils of the school.

The convict was arrested on September 27, 2021, after some relatives of the victims reported a sodomy case to police in Salaga.

The case was referred to the Tamale circuit court for hearing, with the accused pleading guilty.

However, the lawyer for the defense, prayed the court for a psychiatric assessment, which the court granted.

Subsequently, a report of the medical examination conducted at the Pantang hospital was presented to the court, but was rejected by the judge.

A further examination was conducted at the Tamale teaching hospital and presented to the court.

In today’s sitting which was heard in camera, the presiding judge, his lordship Alexander Oware sentenced the accused to seven years imprisonment with hard labour.

—citinewsroom