Nii Adjei Kraku II ultramodern sports complex commissioned in Tema

Nii Adjei Kraku II Ultramodern Sports Complex has been commissioned in Tema in honour of the late Tema Mantse by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

The Nii Adjei Kraku II Ultramodern Sports Complex was constructed at a cost of GHC4,066,102.19 with facilities including a standard FIFA-size AstroTurf pitch, a spectator stands with a seating capacity of 1,000, and a VIP stand, and changing rooms.

Other facilities are a multipurpose side court for volleyball and basketball, a lawn tennis court, a playground for kids, additional changing rooms, and washroom facilities under the spectator stand.

It also has eight commercial stores complemented by the requisite drains and superstructure.

Mr. Michael Luguje, GPHA Director-General who handed the facility over to the Tema Traditional Council at a short ceremony monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema commended the exemplary leadership of the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II.

He further indicated that it was imperative for GPHA to pay a special tribute to the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II, for his pioneering role in ensuring that Tema Newtown got the Astro-Turf, as he played a key role during the discourse between GPHA and the Tema Traditional Council to have the project done.

Mr. Luguje stated that the GPHA was of the view that the facility would be beneficial to the community and would help to shape and empower the youth as far as raising responsible young people for the country was concerned.

The GPHA Director-General said the facility should also serve as a uniting factor in the community where people would engage in various sporting activities to keep fit and to bond.

He expressed the hope that the council would ensure regular maintenance of the facility adding that knowing that the cost of maintenance would be borne by the Traditional Council and the community, eight shops were additionally included in the project design for rental and the associated revenue serves as a source of funds for the management and maintenance of the complex.

He added that the GPHA expects the Council to institute managers of the facility who would introduce a reasonable user fee for persons and organizations who might request to use the facility, noting that such fees could also help in maintaining the facility for future users.

Mr. Luguje added that the Authority would subsequently provide a fence wall at the cost of GHC900,000.00, though that was originally not part of the project.

Nii Amarh Somponu II, Tema Shipi, and Stool Secretary of the Tema Traditional Council thanked the GPHA for buying into and financing the project when the Council approached them for support after doing a needs assessment for the area.

Nii Somponu reiterated the importance of having such a facility in the community and gave the assurance that the Council would do its best to maintain it.

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in an address said one of the ways to get the youth off the streets was to establish facilities such as the stadium to ensure they spend their time profitably.

Mr. Asiamah said the construction of the Nii Adjei Krakr II Sports Complex was in tandem with the government’s efforts at constructing Astro-Turfs across the country with more than 30 new ones already done nationwide with the aim of empowering the youth and ensuring a healthy population through sports and games.