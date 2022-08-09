ModernGhana logo
C/R: Afenyo-Markin pays medical bills of party communicator after presenting crutches to him

Social News Effutu Communication Director right with the victim on a hospital bed
Effutu Communication Director (right) with the victim on a hospital bed

Emmanuel Akyeampong, popularly known as "Abogwe" from Ansaful and a serial caller of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Effutu constituency can heave great sigh of relief after receiving support from the Member of Parliament and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The serial caller who was on admission at the Winneba Trauma & Special Hospital receiving treatment after a motor accident had his full medical bills paid by the MP.

He also received a modern crutches to aid in his recovery process.

Making the presentation on behalf of the MP, the Communications Director of the party in Effutu, Ellis Otabil conveyed the MP's sympathy to the victim and pledged his continuous support to ensure he fully recover.

He also assured Mr. Akyeampong his outfit would remember him in their prayers to get well soon as the party needs energetic persons to help spearhead the 2024 general election campaign agenda of the party.

Mr. Emmanuel Akyeampong on his part was grateful to the lawmaker for his swift intervention and also commended the Leadership of the communication team for the care and support since the incident occurred.

Kwabena Nyarko
