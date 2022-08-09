Akufo-Addo gov’t refusing to reshuffle because of many secrets to hide – Dr. Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

09.08.2022 LISTEN

Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has been unimpressed with the refusal of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle appointees in his government.

In the midst of the poor performance of the Ghanaian economy which has left the government in a dilemma, there have been various calls for the President to reshuffle his appointees and sack underperforming ministers.

Speaking to North Star Radio in Tamale on Monday, August 8, the President explained why reshuffling may not be an option in his government.

According to him, most of his appointees have performed well.

The President said the calls for a reshuffle are being fueled by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) just to destabilise his government.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call. The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo shared.

Reacting to the President’s justification in an interview with Joy FM, Dr. Amoako Baah says the posture is an indication that the government has many secrets it does not want to come to light.

“Any government that finds it distasteful to reshuffle ministers has too many secrets and this is why they don’t want new eyes and new ears because the same ones who are there play the game and let’s keep it going, that is part of the equation,” the political science lecturer at KNUST said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that through the policies of his government, Ghana’s economy will soon bounce back.