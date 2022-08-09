Ghana’s economic challenges appear to have no end under current gov’t – Mahama on recent downgrade

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned the recent downgrade of the Ghanaian economy.

American credit rating agency, Standard and Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings has downgraded Ghana’s debt credibility from B-/B to CCC+/C with a negative outlook.

Reacting to the downgrade, President Mahama has in a post on his Facebook page said it appears Ghana’s economic challenges have no end.

According to him, it is unfortunate that in the crisis, the ruling government has failed to put forward a credible plan to save the collapsing economy.

“There appears to be no end to the problems with the Ghanaian economy, with the recent downgrade to CCC+/C Junk status.

“The steep depreciation of the Ghana Cedi in recent days, clearly shows that the mid-year review of the 2022 budget failed to win back the confidence of the investor community and the Ghanaian public.

“Unfortunately, no credible remedial plans have been put forward by the government to salvage the economy,” former President John Dramani Mahama said.

He proposes that a national dialogue should be organised to find the best and lasting solutions for the country’s problems.

“A national dialogue on the economy, bringing some of our best brains together will serve us well, even as we prepare for debt restructuring and negotiation of an IMF programme,” the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress said.