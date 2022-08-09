09.08.2022 LISTEN

I. BELOVED SISTER, grace be unto you and your household. Who speaks through you, the Spirit of God or Satan? Who is in charge of your heart, God or Satan? Have you rented your body to the devil to use, while you blocked God out? No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. YOU CANNOT SERVE GOD AND MAMMON.

II. COURAGE BROTHER, your actions and inactions show who you are serving at any moment. Whoever controls your heart speaks through you. Whatever you stored in your heart will come out through your mouth. A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good, and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart brings forth evil. FOR OUT OF THE ABUNDANCE OF THE HEART HIS MOUTH SPEAKS.

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION, what kind of tree are you? Are you providing the required services? Are you a useful tree or a nuisance one? Every tree is known for its own fruit. For men do not gather oranges from a mango tree, nor do they gather bananas from a pawpaw tree. But Peter said, Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the Holy Ghost and to keep back part of the price of the land? A TREE OF LIES PRODUCES NOTHING BUT LIES AT ALL TIMES, WHICH TREE ARE YOU? WHOSE INTERESTS ARE YOU SERVING TODAY?

IV. SON OF MAN, who is your master and lord? Be careful as those who belong to the devil carry out the desires of this world. They do not hold on to the truth, for there is no truth in them. When they lied, they speak the native language of the devil for he is a liar and the father of lies. This is a DIVINE WORD OF TRUTH sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and serve to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Your language exposes the kingdom you hold allegiance to.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - I shall serve the only true God, and speak His language.

PRAYER: LORD help my weaknesses, lift me up and empower me to denounce the language of the devil. Lord touch my lips so that my mouth opens and speak the language of thy Kingdom through the power of Christ Jesus I pray AMEN

REF: Matthew 6:24

Luke 6:44&45

Acts 5:3

John 8:44

