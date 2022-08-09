Based on policies of my gov’t we will find a way to bring economy to a better place – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that he has no doubt his government will turn around the current economic crisis facing the country.

Speaking to North Star Radio in an interview on Monday, August 8, the President stressed that he has no doubt the policies of his government will fuel the needed revival of the challenged Ghanaian economy in no time.

“Just as we were able to go through this COVID-situation, I am confident that we will go through these current difficulties). Let me repeat it, that this government, based on the policies that we have implemented, will find a way to bring our economy back to a better place,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

Reacting to pressure for a reshuffle of his appointees in government, the President shot down the calls.

The President said the calls for a reshuffle are being fueled by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) just to destabilise his government.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call. The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” President Akufo-Addo explained.