Inflation crisis: Akufo-Addo must act like Malawi President; he needs to fire entire cabinet – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo following his comments regarding calls to reshuffle his government appointees.

In an interview with North Star Radio in Tamale on Monday, August 8, the President explained why reshuffling may not be an option in his government.

According to him, most of his appointees have performed well.

The President said the calls for a reshuffle are being fueled by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) just to destabilise his government.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call. The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo shared.

Speaking to Citi News this evening, the MP stressed that at a time when Ghana’s inflation is at an all-time high, President Akufo-Addo must take a cue from his Malawi counterpart H.E Lazarus Chakwera and sack his entire cabinet.

“The Malawi president earlier this year fired his entire cabinet just because a few of them had been accused of engaging in corrupt conduct and he did not also like the state of the economy and the direction of the country. He showed that he is a president who is in touch with reality.

“The way the President has addressed this matter, ridiculing the demands of even members of his own party who say it is time for a reshuffle,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

The North Tongu MP added, “Look, the inflation crisis we are facing now where inflation is at an unprecedented 30% and continues to head north. This is a situation that calls for a president to act like the Malawian President to fire his entire cabinet and bring a new team with fresh ideas.”

According to Mr. Ablakwa, President Akufo-Addo’s insistence that he will not reshuffle his appointees is an indication that he is living in a bubble and not the reality of the true state of the ailing economy.