18-year-old boy died in Kronom-Kyerease fire disaster; two others injured

A boy believed to be 18 years old has died while two others have been admitted at the hospital in a fire disaster at Kronom Kyerease in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased who was only identified as Atta was allegedly burnt beyond recognition after he tried to douse out fire at a rubber manufacturing company in the area.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service at the scene disclosed that the fire started on the evening of Saturday at the plastic melting factory, but later spread to an 11-bedroom house and three other adjoining buildings.

The Breman Fire Station’s Divisional Commander, DO3 Selasie Avevor, in an interview with this reporter noted that the fire was soo strong that it took more fire officers and materials than usual to quench it.

He noted that the other two who suffered various degrees of injuries and have been admitted at the Breman Hospital are owners of the factory and the 11-bedroom house. They collapsed due to the extent of the fire.

The Ghana National Fire Service GNFS has however begun investigation to unravel the actual cause of the fire.