Afssaf hands over renovated toilet facility to Joykol Orphanage

Inmates of Joykol Orphanage at Kasoa in the Central Region can now have a decent place to attend nature's call.

This follows a renovation of its toilet facility by the Africa Schools Sanitation Foundation (Afssaf).

Afssaf is a fully home-grown foundation committed to providing decent toilets, urinals and school buildings for public schools in Ghana and beyond.

The renovation which was undertaken in four (4) days at an amount of Ghc7,640 was under the auspices of Rev. Salormey Afua Owusu Afriyie of Salvation Prayer Missions Worldwide.

The financier Rev. Afua Owusu Afriyie, doubles as a radio pastor on Rainbow radio in Accra.

Speaking at the brief ceremony last Saturday, the President of Assaf Mr Prince Osei Tutu expressed gratitude to Rev. Afua Owusu Afriyie for the sponsorship.

He was full of joy that the second project of his foundation has been successfully completed.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afssaf Mr Antwi Boasiako, reiterated the commitment of the foundation to provide befitting urinals, toilets and structures for public schools in the country and beyond.

He therefore called on all and sundry to come on board and support the foundation to achieve its aim.

The bankroller of the project Rev. Afua Owusu Afriyie promised to continue to support the activities of the foundation to impact posivitely on society.

She called on pastors and churches across the country to resource the foundation to ensure that needy public schools are given a major facelift.

The founder of Joykol Orphanage Madam Joyce Koshie Lamptey was full of praise for the leadership of the foundation for the wonderful job done.

She noted that the dilapidated structure the inmates were using as a toilet facility was a major concern to the orphanage and therefore reiterated her gratitude to the foundation for the assistance.