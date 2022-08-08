Health Ministry stops admission, interviews of nurses

The Ministry of Health has directed the Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions (COHHETI) to stop the admission and interviews of nurses and all health workers across the country for the next academic year.

This was contained in a communique to members co-signed by the president, Margret Mary Alacoque and General Secretary, Frederick Inkum Danquah dated August 5, 2022.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting between the National Regional Executive Councils of COHHETI, held via zoom.

Below is the full statement:

PRESIDENT: Margaret Mary Alacoque

SECRETARY: Frederick Inkum Danquah

ALL PRINCIPALS/DIRECTORS OF PUBLIC HEALTH TRAINING INSTITUTIONS

COMMUNIQUE

Following an emergency meeting between the National and Regional Executive Councils (NEC & REC) of COHHETI, held this afternoon via zoom to discuss the contents of a letter issued by the Ministry of Health this day August 5, 2022, and dated 2 and August 2022, referenced MOH/HRHD/HTI/D/22/069 and titled “2022/2023 ADMISSION INTERVIEW GUIDELINES FOR THE HEALTH TRAINING INSTITUTIONS”, all members are hereby informed to hold on with all admission processes including the scheduled selection interviews until further notice while we take steps to engage the Ministry of Health further to address our concerns.

Please accept for your kind information and action.

