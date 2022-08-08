A/R: Final year student of Tweneboah Kodua SHS allegedly stabbed to death over motorbike

The police at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region have opened an investigation into circumstances leading to the stabbing to death of a final year student of Tweneboah Kodua SHS.

Sixteen-year-old Daniel Osei-Mensah, who operates a motorcycle business at Odaho in the Amansie West District during vacation, met his untimely death on Friday, August 5.

He was reported to have been stabbed in the lower abdomen and chest and clubbed by his assailants at Manso Odaho in the Ashanti Region.

Three suspects have been picked up by the police.

According to a police report, the victim was lured into a bush before his life was taken.

“We had a call from Fiankomah after several hours in search for Osei and his motorbike,” an eye witness told 3news.com.

“Moments after the call, we moved in groups to actually confirm such a terrible news. On our way to the crime scene, we had another call claiming that we have by-passed the police vehicle hence we should return. Upon our return, we met the police vehicle with the body of the deceased wrapped with a black rubber in the bucket of the vehicle. We, however, followed them to their station.”

Mother of the deceased Adwoa Mary, popularly called ‘Adwoa Wakye’, has said that she has really lost a great person who was very supportive to her.

“I have lost something dear to my heart and I pray the Almighty deals with all the perpetrators,” she said.

Akwasi Boame, father of the deceased, expressing how restless he has become upon being fed with such a disheartening news said, “I’m left along with my Creator and I think only God can heal my wounds for me.”

The Assembly member for Odaho Electoral Area, Isaac Bronya, has urged the Inspector-General of Police to, as a matter of urgency, expedite the commissioning of the newly built police station in his area to clamp down on crime.

